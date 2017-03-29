Two children suffer major injuries in Turlock wreck

An infant and a 4-year-old child are being life-flighted to a hospital after suffering major injuries in a crash on West Hawkeye Avenue and North Golden State Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon.
The children, both girls, were in a vehicle with their mother when it collided with another vehicle in the intersection. Those vehicles then continued moving and hit another vehicle that was stopped at the intersection.
The girls’ mother was also taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.
The accident happened about 12:15 p.m. The intersection is closed; authorities are advising motorists to avoid the area.
We’ll have more on this breaking story as information becomes available.
