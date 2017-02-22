Vigil on healthcare, immigration is Thursday at park in Denham’s Turlock neighborhood

The #FightForCA Coalition will hold an “emergency vigil” in Rep. Jeff Denham’s Turlock neighborhood on Thursday night.
It will be at Markley Park at the corner of Heathernoel Way and Berkeley Avenue. It will run from 6-7:30 p.m., according to Patty Hughes, founder and president of the Democratic Women’s Club of Stanislaus.
Joining the women’s club will be members of Mi Familia Vota, North Valley Labor Federation, California Labor Federation and residents, who plan to protest what they say are Republican attacks on immigration and healthcare.
The public is invited. It’s one of several vigils being held around the state on Thursday.
As Republican members of Congress are returning home for recess, many are being confronted by protesters.
Last week in Modesto, about 300 people gathered at a church for a town hall to urge Republicans in Congress not to repeal the Affordable Care Act.
Chanting “Show your face, show your face,” people challenged Denham to hold a public meeting on the issue.
Denham did not attend last week’s town hall, but one of his staff members was there. People with concerns or comments were invited to contact Denham’s office by phone or social media or send Denham an email.
Denham’s statement says the “ACA is a knot of tangled legislation filled with loopholes, taxes, cumbersome legislation and uniform policies that cannot be undone.” It says the congressman is committed to “engaging in meaningful dialogue with constituents in order to improve the quality, access and affordability of health care.”
