Fire burns parked Turlock transit buses

A blaze severely damaged four parked transit buses powered by compressed natural gas late Saturday at a city corporation yard directly not far from a fire station.
The fire was first reported at 11:25 p.m. at the city corporation yard at 701 South Walnut Road, directly behind Turlock Fire Station 32 and just of west of Highway 99 in Turlock. The first fire truck arrived at the city yard within one minute.
The firefighters found flames burning one of the transit buses, and the fire was spreading to three other transit buses that were parked nearby, according to The Turlock Fire Department. The buses were part of a transit line called the Bus Line Service of Turlock.
The flames heated the compressed natural gas tanks on the buses, causing their pressure relief valves to open. Fire officials said the escaping natural gas created extremely high fire hazard conditions.
Firefighters used Ladder Truck 32 to attack the blaze with elevated streams of water. The firefighting attack penetrated the intense heat from the blaze and stopped the flames from spreading to the rest of the transit buses and a fleet of vehicles from Dial-A-Ride of Turlock.
Fire officials on Sunday said the cause of the fire was still under investigation. The blaze caused an estimated $400,000 in damage.
Fire Chief Robert Talloni said in a news release that the firefighters and their well-placed hose lines stopped the fire’s spread and limited the amount of damage.
A total of nineteen firefighters from two agencies worked together at the scene. The Turlock Fire Department used three fire engines and the ladder truck to tackle the blaze. The Ceres Fire Department assisted with one fire engine.
