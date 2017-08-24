At around 1am this morning Stanislaus Engine 28, Engine 27, and Battalion Chief 2 responded to a vehicle fire in the 400 block of East A Street, in Oakdale, Calif. Engine 28 arrived on scene to find two vehicles fully involved with fire impinging on a third. The vehicles were located under a carport, which sustained fire damage. No cause has been determined at this time, but it is still under investigation.
Oakdale

Vehicles destroyed by fire at senior complex in Oakdale

August 24, 2017 1:08 PM

Two vehicles were destroyed and a third badly damaged by fire at a senior living complex in Oakdale early Thursday morning.

The fire started just after 1 a.m. at the Oak Haven Senior Apartments on East A street, according to the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District.

Two engines and a Battalion Chief responded to the fire. The first arriving crews found the vehicles fully engulfed under a carport at the complex. The carport was also damaged.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

