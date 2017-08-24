Vehicles destroyed by fire at senior complex in Oakdale

Two vehicles were destroyed and a third badly damaged by fire at a senior living complex in Oakdale early Thursday morning.
The fire started just after 1 a.m. at the Oak Haven Senior Apartments on East A street, according to the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District.
Two engines and a Battalion Chief responded to the fire. The first arriving crews found the vehicles fully engulfed under a carport at the complex. The carport was also damaged.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
