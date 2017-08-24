Vehicles destroyed by fire at senior complex in Oakdale

At around 1am this morning Stanislaus Engine 28, Engine 27, and Battalion Chief 2 responded to a vehicle fire in the 400 block of East A Street, in Oakdale, Calif. Engine 28 arrived on scene to find two vehicles fully involved with fire impinging on a third. The vehicles were located under a carport, which sustained fire damage. No cause has been determined at this time, but it is still under investigation. Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Stanislaus Consolidated Fire