Santos overcomes recall attempt, keeps OID board seat

Linda Santos breathed a long and thankful sigh of relief late Tuesday when results of a recall attempt indicated she will keep keep her seat on the Oakdale Irrigation District board.
According to incomplete returns, “no” votes against the recall came to nearly 56 percent. If the trend holds as remaining ballots are counted in coming days, the balance of power on the deeply divided OID board soon could be thrown into doubt.
421 Absentee votes received in the mail, or 84 percent of the total cast
78 Votes cast Tuesday at Oakdale’s sole polling station
The other half of Tuesday’s ballot – choosing Santos’ successor – became moot in her apparent victory. If she had been recalled, Nate Ludlow – the only candidate to sign up – would have taken her spot.
Because Ludlow is aligned with the current board majority, his ascension would have assured that the old guard stays in power even after Gary Osmundson gives up his seat when he changes homes in a few weeks.
Instead, Santos’ win on Tuesday is expected to neutralize the board’s power struggle, as she and political ally Gail Altieri will be able to match votes with Steve Webb and Herman Doornenbal once Osmundson moves out of Division 5, forcing him to give up his seat. The power stalemate is likely to continue until the November ballot, when Osmundson’s successor will be chosen; Webb and Doornenbal also are up then for re-election.
Santos attributed her success Tuesday to “not playing politics and keeping the welfare of our district in perspective, above anything else. The long-term health of our district and the prosperity of people in our community are more important than anything.”
Only people in Division 4 – mostly southeast of Oakdale – voted in Tuesday’s recall.
433 Votes cast when Linda Santos was elected in November 2015
Santos and Altieri, campaigning on transparency platforms in 2015, ousted longtime board members Al Bairos and Frank Clark but soon found themselves on the losing end of frequent 3-2 board votes. The board majority last summer sued to keep Santos and Altieri out of some closed-door board meetings, but a judge in October let them back in.
Those pushing the recall said Santos favors friends rather than constituents, and they blamed her for board turmoil. She said she was targeted because she challenges the status quo with probing questions and insists that OID be accountable to the public.
Both sides put up signs and campaigned ferociously on social media.
A pro-recall committee had raised $17,600 as of April 8 and sent fliers attacking Santos to voters. Ludlow raised $6,500, sponsored floats in the Oakdale Rodeo parade and urged people to vote “yes” on the recall, “to give Linda Santos the boot.”
She did not raise money but walked precincts and urged people to call her to discuss issues.
“Personal contact – knocking on doors and actually meeting people and talking to them made a big difference,” she said.
Santos’ supporters said some people were tricked into signing petitions to qualify the recall for election. At one point, the board majority voted to investigate fraud allegations, then reversed itself three days later.
The election was affected by the failure of board members – before Santos and Altieri were elected – to resize voting divisions, a process called redistricting that’s required by state and federal law, landing OID in hot water with the Stanislaus Civil Grand Jury. If the district had complied after the 2000 and 2010 censuses, petitioners would have had to gather twice the number of signatures to force a vote in Division 4.
1,819 Registered voters in OID Division 4
499 Votes cast Tuesday, or 27.4 percent turnout
Tuesday’s turnout amounts to a little more than 27 percent of the 1,819 voters in Division 4. Yet to be tallied are ballots that did not arrive in the mail by Tuesday – they will count if they come by Friday – plus ballots returned by voters who did not sign the outside envelopes. The vote won’t become final until all are counted, perhaps next week.
Osmundson is building a home in Division 4 and has said he’ll consider running against Santos when her term expires in 2019.
