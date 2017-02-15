Oakdale mom arrested after baby found to have methamphetamine in his system

An Oakdale mother was arrested early Wednesday morning after she brought her 1-year-old son to Oak Valley Hospital and he tested positive for methamphetamine.
The boy was transported to Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera, said Oakdale Police Spokeswoman Janeen Yates. His condition was not available Wednesday afternoon.
Tenessa Michelle Price, 28, brought her son to Oak Valley Hospital at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday because she thought he was having an allergic reaction to a new shampoo, Yates said. Testing by hospital staff revealed that the boy had methamphetamine in his system and police were called.
Child Protective Services was called and the boy was transferred to the children’s hospital. Investigators are trying to determine how the child ingested the methamphetamine.
Price was also found to be in possession of a white crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine.
She was booked on suspicion of child cruelty with the possibility of causing injury or death and possession of a controlled substance.
