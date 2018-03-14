Modesto, Ceres, Turlock, Riverbank students join walkout to protest gun violence

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 90 Davis High teacher is a Life Changer Pause 134 Students learn to Stop the Bleed 116 Fun with fire safety 120 Enochs science students' cool new tool 119 Turlock High kids cheer life-changing teacher 52 Fun in the mud in Modesto 50 Billboard brings up teen drinking 40 Hughson schools get Googly 32 YCCD taps Silicon Valley college president for chancellor 66 Modesto City Schools reverses vote, gives Latino area 2017 seat Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Students in Modesto, Turlock, Ceres and Riverbank on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, joined the March 14 national school walkout to protest gun violence in schools. Video provided by Jeff Farrow, Joe Cortez and Mike Dunbar. Photo provided by Camille Vega.

