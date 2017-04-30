Modesto trustee split finalized – west side will wait

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:31 Modesto City Schools trustee areas finalized, Latino atea will wait Pause 0:34 Salida preschoolers ride to help kids at St. Judes 1:18 Mother of teen suicide files lawsuit against Modesto City Schools 1:11 Tensions run high for short time outside Ann Coulter appearance in Modesto 0:55 The Bee's Mike Dunbar on Ann Coulter 0:38 Northwest Modesto homicide 1:46 Early on, peaceful tone greets Ann Coulter's Modesto visit 2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 1:56 Modesto veterans like Trump's first 100 days 1:41 New UC Davis coach, MJC coach share stage Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Speakers opposed the 2-year delay in representation for predominantly Latino south Modesto, Area 7, but the Stanislaus County Committee on School District Organization could not switch the election timing set by the Modesto City Schools Board and approved the split as it was in a unanimous vote. (Nan Austin/naustin@modbee.com) naustin@modbee.com