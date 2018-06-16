Authorities looking for driver who struck and killed a bicyclist and fled in Ceres

Authorities are looking for a driver who fatally struck a bicyclist and fled Friday night in south Ceres.
Modesto Area California Highway Patrol responded to a hit-and-run call at 6:03 p.m. on Service Road at Moffett Road. When officers arrived they found an injured 27-year-old Ceres man who had been riding a BMX-style bike. He later succumb to his injuries, according to the CHP. The victim's identity has not yet been released.
According to the CHP, a dark gray or black GMC Sierra crew cab truck, believed to be model year 2014 or 2015, was traveling westbound on Service Road when it struck the bicyclist. The driver of the GMC Sierra then continued westbound on Service Road before turning northbound on Blaker Road.
The GMC Sierra should have right front collision damage to its headlight, fender and mirror. Authorities have released a surveillance camera image of the vehicle. Anyone with information about this collision is urged to call the CHP’s non-emergency line at 209-356-2900.
Comments