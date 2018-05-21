Homicide victim was a Turlock High School student

The teenager fatally shot Saturday night in Turlock was a student at Turlock High School.
The school's counselors are aiding those students who are struggling with the death of Ismael Guzman, said Turlock Unified School District spokeswoman Marie Russell. "If needed, the counselors can reach out for additional support to our TUSD character coaches, who often provide assistance in times of crises," she added.
According to police Chief Nino Amirfar, officers were called at 7:37 p.m. to the 500 block of Vermont Avenue. The first officer arrived on scene at 7:40 p.m., Amirfar said. "Officers immediately began providing CPR until the ambulance arrived," the chief said.
Guzman was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. "Sadly, the juvenile succumbed to his injuries," Amirfar said.
A Denair resident, Barbara Stone, said in a Facebook post, "I am so saddened to hear of Tata’s passing. He was a sweet little boy. Rest In Peace, little man."
Turlock resident Jose Ochoa posted, "Rest In Peace, cousin! Love you. Please keep my family in your prayers during this difficult time. My cousins are very heartbroken right now and in shock that they have lost their brother forever. No mom should ever have to bury her own child."
A gofundme.com page, "In Loving Memory of Ismael Guzman," has been established with a fundraising goal of $12,000.
There is no suspect information, and no arrests have been made, police said Sunday.
Authorities ask anyone with information to call Detective Tim Redd at 209-664-7325. Tips also may be made to Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be texted to Crime Stoppers at 274637. Type "TIP704" along with your message.
Comments