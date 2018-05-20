Teenager fatally shot in Turlock

Police are investigating the shooting death of a teenager in Turlock on Saturday night.
According to Police Chief Nino Amirfar, police were called at 7:37 p.m. to the 500 block of Vermont Avenue.
The first officer arrived on scene at 7:40 p.m., Amirfar said.
"Officers immediately began providing CPR until the ambulance arrived," Amirfar said. The juvenile was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
"Sadly, the juvenile succumbed to his injuries," Amirfar said, adding that authorities will not release any further details at this time. There is no suspect information, and no arrests have been made.
It's the first homicide reported in Turlock this year and the 11th overall in Stanislaus County.
Authorities ask anyone with information to contact Detective Tim Redd at 209-664-7325
Comments