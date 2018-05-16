Police investigating shooting death on McHenry Avenue in north Modesto

Modesto police are investigating a homicide that occurred in north Modesto on Tuesday night.
The crime occurred about 11:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Regal Modesto 10 Stadium theaters on McHenry Avenue.
The victim is a 21-year-old man, according to a Modesto Police Department news release. Two witnesses were providing CPR to the man as emergency personnel arrived. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died.
The early investigation suggests the victim was among a group of people in the parking lot when the shooting took place, the news release said.
A homeless man who camps nearby said he heard around seven shots coming from the area of the theater. He then went to the scene and saw police gathered near a landscaping island in the parking lot.
No information was immediately available Wednesday morning on the victim, cause of death or any suspect. Nor on whether the shooter was among the gathered group or approached the group
This was the 10th reported homicide within Stanislaus County as of May 15, compared to 16 by the same date last year. In Modesto, it was the fifth reported homicide of the year, compared to eight by May 15, 2017.
The victim's name is being withheld pending notification of family.
Anyone with information on the homicide is urged to contact Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be texted to Crime Stoppers at 274637. Type "TIP704" along with your message.
