Modesto man charged with murder of woman at home near Oakdale

A 54-year-old Modesto man, William Thomas Schendel, has been charged with the murder of Aimee Eddington Crawford, 40, on May 1 at a home east of Oakdale.
He is scheduled to be arraigned in Stanislaus County Superior Court on Monday afternoon but is not expected to appear because he is undergoing treatment in a local hospital, said District Attorney's Office spokesman John Goold.
Information was not immediately available on why Schendel was hospitalized.
Stanislaus County sheriff's deputies and emergency medical workers were dispatched shortly after 4 p.m. May 1 to the 13000 block of Horseshoe Road after Crawford's body was found by family members.
A news release from the Sheriff's Department that day said an autopsy would determine the cause of death. As of Monday morning, no information on cause of death had been released.
In addition to the murder charge, Schendel faces two enhancements, the Stanislaus County Superior Court case index shows. No criminal complaint was available Tuesday morning that indicated what the enhancements regarded.
A celebration of Crawford's life will be held May 11 at the Oakdale Rodeo Grounds clubhouse, according to a Facebook event listing.
We'll have more information as it's available.
