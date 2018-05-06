Man dies in custody after fight with Stanislaus County Sheriff's deputies

Authorities are investigating the death of a 38-year-old Modesto man in the custody of Stanislaus County Sheriff's deputies Saturday.
According to a news release, the man, whose name is not being released, flagged down two deputies in the parking lot of Country Girl Truck Stop in the 1200 block of South Seventh Street in Modesto about 10:30 a.m. The man said there was something wrong with his truck.
Deputies learned the vehicle was not registered and told the man he would receive a citation, the sheriff's department said in the release.
"The man became upset when deputies advised him he would receive a citation and began fighting with the deputies," the release said. "Several other deputies responded to assist and the man was taken into custody."
A deputy took the man to a Modesto-area hospital for medical clearance, the release said. "During the transportation process the man became unresponsive. Hospital staff provided emergency medical care, but the man died a short time later."
Authorities said they are not releasing any details of the man between the man and the deputies as the investigation is ongoing.
An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the cause of death.
The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department and the Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office are conducting investigations into the incident. Authorities ask anyone with information on the investigation to call Detective Carter at 209-525-7075. Residents can also leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636 or going online to http://www.modestopolice.com/CrimeStoppers, or texting them to CRIMES (274637) by typing "Tip704" plus the message.
Comments