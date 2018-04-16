Ceres man arrested on suspicion of child molestation

A Ceres man suspected in a sex crime against a child was located and arrested Saturday afternoon.
Robert Kenneth Lafrenier, 64, was being held in the Stanislaus County Jail on Monday morning , with bail set at $100,000.
The case was reported to the Ceres Police Department on April 8, Lt. Chris Perry said. The alleged victim is a 6-year-old girl, and acts of molestation reportedly occurred four or five times over a period of several years at a home in Ceres, Perry said.
When the report was made, the court granted an emergency temporary protective order, which expired Friday. Officers were unable to locate Lafrenier at the time, so they obtained an arrest warrant, Perry said.
When Lafrenier was arrested Saturday, he was booked into jail on felony charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14, the lieutenant said.
"Due to confidentiality regarding the nature of the crime and the age of the victim, I cannot elaborate on specific details," Perry said.
