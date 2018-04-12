Robbers after narcotics at Escalon pharmacy got mostly laxatives instead, police say

Authorities arrested three Sacramento men suspected of stealing prescription medication from a pharmacy Wednesday afternoon in an apparent takeover-style robbery.
Damaria Brown, 19, Tyler Davis, 19, and Myles Gilmer, 24, were taken into custody after a police pursuit that ended in Stockton, according to an Escalon Police Department news release.
The three suspects were arrested on suspicion of robbery and evading police with a wanton disregard for safety, both felony charges. They remained in custody on Thursday morning at the San Joaquin County Jail; their bail was set at $350,000 each.
About 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, Escalon police responded to a report of a robbery at a Rite Aid store on California Street, just north of Jackson Avenue. Reports from witnesses indicated two suspects jumped the pharmacy counter, stole prescription medications and left the area in a red sport utility vehicle.
An Escalon police officer arrived in the area and spotted the suspect vehicle. The officer pulled over the vehicle, but the SUV sped away.
The officer chased the SUV to Stockton, reaching speeds that exceeded 100 mph, police said. After the pursuit made its way to East Mariposa Road and then headed north on Highway 99, the California Highway Patrol took over the chase.
The CHP continued to pursue the SUV for about another five miles until the vehicle became disabled on Cherryland Avenue, just north of Waterloo Road in Stockton.
Police said the suspects got out of the SUV and continued their attempt to avoid capture. The CHP and San Joaquin County sheriff's officials helped Escalon police find and apprehend Brown, Davis and Gilmer.
Investigators did not find a gun, but witnesses told police they heard the suspects mention they had a gun, according to police.
Officials later discovered the red SUV was reported stolen to the Sacramento Police Department.
Authorities recovered some of the stolen medication, which included codeine, but most of the recovered medication was laxatives. Escalon police investigators believe the suspects were targeting the codeine narcotic medication, but wound up with mostly laxatives instead.
