Crime

Crash sends car into, and inside, a Modesto building

By Marijke Rowland

mrowland@modbee.com

March 17, 2018 04:01 PM

A driver crashed into and through a vacant business just off downtown Modesto on Thursday afternoon.

At about 3:30 p.m. Thursday emergency personnel were called to a two-vehicle accident at the corner of G and Sixth streets. According to Modesto Fire, a vehicle struck a red sedan at the intersection, sending it into the nearby building.

The red car came to rest completely inside the structure, which was formerly Modesto Saw & Knife. No one inside the building was hurt. No information was available on injuries to those in the cars.

