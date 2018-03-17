Crash sends car into, and inside, a Modesto building

A driver crashed into and through a vacant business just off downtown Modesto on Thursday afternoon.
At about 3:30 p.m. Thursday emergency personnel were called to a two-vehicle accident at the corner of G and Sixth streets. According to Modesto Fire, a vehicle struck a red sedan at the intersection, sending it into the nearby building.
The red car came to rest completely inside the structure, which was formerly Modesto Saw & Knife. No one inside the building was hurt. No information was available on injuries to those in the cars.
