More Videos

Shooting on Modesto’s Robertson Road 48

Shooting on Modesto’s Robertson Road

Pause
Scene of East Modesto shooting that left man with five bullet wounds 140

Scene of East Modesto shooting that left man with five bullet wounds

Watch Modesto police's message to shooting suspect 27

Watch Modesto police's message to shooting suspect

Fatal hit-and-run in Modesto 59

Fatal hit-and-run in Modesto

Man shot to death in west Modesto 42

Man shot to death in west Modesto

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park 88

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park

Man shot at Ustach Park in northeast Modesto 57

Man shot at Ustach Park in northeast Modesto

Two shot off McHenry in Modesto 35

Two shot off McHenry in Modesto

Stanislaus County deputy seen striking suspect during arrest in Modesto 40

Stanislaus County deputy seen striking suspect during arrest in Modesto

Package thief caught on camera in Modesto 42

Package thief caught on camera in Modesto

Footage released by the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office shows Matthew Mettler, a correctional officer, hitting a man brought in for intoxication in a holding area of the San Joaquin County Jail in August of 2017. Mettler was charged with a misdemeanor county of assault by a public officer, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Department. Courtesy of the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office
Footage released by the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office shows Matthew Mettler, a correctional officer, hitting a man brought in for intoxication in a holding area of the San Joaquin County Jail in August of 2017. Mettler was charged with a misdemeanor county of assault by a public officer, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Department. Courtesy of the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office

Crime

Video shows San Joaquin officer hitting detainee. Sheriff agrees he should be charged

By John Holland

jholland@modbee.com

March 13, 2018 08:17 PM

Prosecutors on Tuesday released a video showing a San Joaquin County Jail officer striking a cuffed detainee last August.

Sheriff Steve Moore said he supported the filing of a misdemeanor assault charge against Correctional Officer Matthew Mettler by the District Attorney's Office.

"As Sheriff, I don’t condone the actions as portrayed on this video by our jail staff,” Moore said in a Facebook post. "It is inconsistent with the professionalism of San Joaquin County correctional officers, and of this department. The action taken by the DA’s office is appropriate and we support their position."

The unidentified detainee had been brought to the French Camp jail on an intoxication charge by Manteca police on Aug. 24.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

They were in a holding area when the alleged assault took place, captured on video. The detainee's legs and arms were cuffed, and he was wearing a "spit bag" because he was spitting at officers, the post said.

Moore credited the Manteca officers with immediately reporting what they witnessed in the holding area.

Mettler was charged with one count of assault by a public officer. He remains on administrative leave.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Shooting on Modesto’s Robertson Road 48

Shooting on Modesto’s Robertson Road

Pause
Scene of East Modesto shooting that left man with five bullet wounds 140

Scene of East Modesto shooting that left man with five bullet wounds

Watch Modesto police's message to shooting suspect 27

Watch Modesto police's message to shooting suspect

Fatal hit-and-run in Modesto 59

Fatal hit-and-run in Modesto

Man shot to death in west Modesto 42

Man shot to death in west Modesto

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park 88

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park

Man shot at Ustach Park in northeast Modesto 57

Man shot at Ustach Park in northeast Modesto

Two shot off McHenry in Modesto 35

Two shot off McHenry in Modesto

Stanislaus County deputy seen striking suspect during arrest in Modesto 40

Stanislaus County deputy seen striking suspect during arrest in Modesto

Package thief caught on camera in Modesto 42

Package thief caught on camera in Modesto

Shooting on Modesto’s Robertson Road

View More Video