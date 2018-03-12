More Videos

Modesto Police Department officers responded to a shooting on Robertson Road, near Marlow Street, on Monday, March 12, 2018. Marty Bicek mbicek@modbee.com
Modesto Police Department officers responded to a shooting on Robertson Road, near Marlow Street, on Monday, March 12, 2018. Marty Bicek mbicek@modbee.com

Crime

Modesto police investigate shooting on Robertson Road that leaves four injured

By John Holland

jholland@modbee.com

March 12, 2018 08:46 PM

Four people were shot in west Modesto on Monday night.

Three suffered non-life threatening injuries and one is in serious condition, according to a Modesto Police Department post on Facebook.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Robertson Road and Marlow Street at about 8:10 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found the victims.

Police said three of the victims were male. They all were shot while inside a garage. The shots were fired through a door.

No suspects have emerged.

By 11 p.m., officers had processed the scene.

We'll have more on this story as information becomes available.

