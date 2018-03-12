Modesto police investigate shooting on Robertson Road that leaves four injured

Four people were shot in west Modesto on Monday night.
Three suffered non-life threatening injuries and one is in serious condition, according to a Modesto Police Department post on Facebook.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Robertson Road and Marlow Street at about 8:10 p.m. on a report of a shooting.
When they arrived, they found the victims.
Never miss a local story.
Police said three of the victims were male. They all were shot while inside a garage. The shots were fired through a door.
No suspects have emerged.
By 11 p.m., officers had processed the scene.
We'll have more on this story as information becomes available.
Comments