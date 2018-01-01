Video of pallet fire behind Sonora Walmart leads to arrest

A 32-year-old Sonora man was arrested within hours of setting fire to wood pallets behind the Walmart store at 1101 Sanguinetti Road, police report.
Friday morning just before 3:30, the Sonora police and fire departments were dispatched to reports of a large fire behind the store. Firefighters extinguished the blaze and determined it to be suspicious, the Sonora Police Department posted on Facebook on Sunday night.
Police reviewed surveillance footage from Walmart and saw a man intentionally start the fire, the post says. Officers recognized the man as Aaron Eugene Jolley, 32 of Sonora.
Later Friday morning, an officer spotted Jolley and arrested him. He was booked into the Tuolumne County Jail on suspicion of arson to property.
