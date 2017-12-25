Modesto police identify victim from fatal downtown shooting

A 26-year-old Modesto man was identified as the victim in a fatal downtown shooting early Sunday morning, authorities said.
Jimmy McAny died after he was shot multiple times following a verbal altercation between two groups near the intersection of 10th and I streets at about 2:10 a.m. Sunday, according to Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Heather Graves.
A 22-year-old man also was shot but suffered nonlife-threatening wounds and was later released from a Modesto hospital.
The shooting occurred in the small parking lot on the northeast corner of the intersection. McAny was rushed by ambulance to a hospital, while the other victim arrived by private transportation.
Graves said detectives are still trying to determine the motive, along with the identities of the suspects.
Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
