One man was killed and another was wounded when they were struck by gunfire early Sunday (Dec. 24, 2017) at a downtown parking lot. Crime scene tape was left behind where authorities found near 11th and J streets in in Modesto, California.
One man was killed and another was wounded when they were struck by gunfire early Sunday (Dec. 24, 2017) at a downtown parking lot. Crime scene tape was left behind where authorities found near 11th and J streets in in Modesto, California. Rosalio Ahumada
One man was killed and another was wounded when they were struck by gunfire early Sunday (Dec. 24, 2017) at a downtown parking lot. Crime scene tape was left behind where authorities found near 11th and J streets in in Modesto, California. Rosalio Ahumada

Crime

Modesto police identify victim from fatal downtown shooting

By Rosalio Ahumada

rahumada@modbee.com

December 25, 2017 07:31 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

A 26-year-old Modesto man was identified as the victim in a fatal downtown shooting early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Jimmy McAny died after he was shot multiple times following a verbal altercation between two groups near the intersection of 10th and I streets at about 2:10 a.m. Sunday, according to Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Heather Graves.

(Click here to see the 2017 Stanislaus County homicide map)

A 22-year-old man also was shot but suffered nonlife-threatening wounds and was later released from a Modesto hospital.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The shooting occurred in the small parking lot on the northeast corner of the intersection. McAny was rushed by ambulance to a hospital, while the other victim arrived by private transportation.

Graves said detectives are still trying to determine the motive, along with the identities of the suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Man shot to death in west Modesto

    A man was shot to death on Vernon Avenue in Modesto, California, on Friday, December 22, 2017. The Stanislaus County Sheriffs Department is investigating a homicide.

Man shot to death in west Modesto

Man shot to death in west Modesto 0:43

Man shot to death in west Modesto
Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park 1:29

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park
Man shot at Ustach Park in northeast Modesto 0:58

Man shot at Ustach Park in northeast Modesto

View More Video