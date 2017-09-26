Brownies possibly laced with pot turned up at another Modesto school, officials say

A student brought brownies possibly laced with marijuana to Beard Elementary School last week, Modesto City Schools reported.
The incident — four days before an unrelated report at Davis High School — is not believed to have caused lingering problems for the students, district spokeswoman Becky Fortuna said Tuesday.
The brownies were handed out at the start of an after-school program at the Bowen Avenue campus Thursday, Fortuna said. Another student notified a program employee, and the school nurse and police were contacted, she said.
Parents were urged to get medical attention for children who might have ingested marijuana, Fortuna said. Beard also planned a phone message to all families about the dangers of illegal drugs and consequences for using them.
The district did not disclose the number of students affected or the age of the student who brought the brownies. Modesto police collected brownies for testing to see if they indeed contained marijuana, Fortuna said.
At Davis High on Monday afternoon, the Modesto Fire Department responded to a report of a girl who had fallen and had an altered level of consciousness. A teacher indicated to the responders that a pot brownie could be the cause.
A district investigation “revealed that a number of students consumed brownies,” Fortuna said earlier Tuesday. No uneaten brownies could be found for testing by police, she said.
