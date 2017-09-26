A high school student's fall reveals kids had eaten pot brownies

A 911 call for a Davis High School student who needed medical attention led to the discovery that a number of students on campus had eaten brownies containing marijuana, Modesto City Schools reported Tuesday.
About 2 p.m. Monday, a Modesto Fire Department engine crew responded to a report a student had fallen and had an altered level of consciousness.
Due to "signs and symptoms observed," paramedics requested an air ambulance, Battalion Chief Darin Jesberg said. The helicopter landed, but a flight nurse evaluated the patient and determined she was stable enough to be taken to a local hospital by ground ambulance, Jesberg said.
While responders were at the treatment scene, a teacher approached and indicated the student's fall and altered state apparently had to do with eating a pot brownie, Jesberg said. An assistant principal already on scene said the report would be looked into, the battalion chief said.
"An investigation into the incident revealed that a number of students consumed brownies containing marijuana," Modesto City Schools district spokeswoman Becky Fortuna said Tuesday morning. "Site administrators contacted the families of the students known to be involved."
Jesberg said he told the assistant principal that if other students needed to be medically checked, paramedics would remain on scene or could be called back.
There were no reports of additional students requiring medical attention, said Fortuna, who did not have an update on the student who was taken to the hospital.
The district provided no estimate on the number of students believed to have eaten the marijuana brownies. There was no word on who provided the brownies and whether the students who ate them knew they included pot.
" The investigation is ongoing," Fortuna said in an email. "... Any disciplinary action will be in accordance with our Conduct Code."
