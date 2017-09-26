More Videos

  Robbery 'accomplice' in the doghouse

    A Queensland heeler cattle dog dumped by a robbery suspect is at the Stanislaus Animal Services Agency and will be available for adoption. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com

Crime

He was involved in an armed robbery. Now he's up for adoption.

By Deke Farrow

jfarrow@modbee.com

September 26, 2017 5:09 PM

Two sit behind bars in connection with the Sept. 20 robbery of the Quik Stop convenience store at Lakewood and Briggsmore avenues in Modesto.

One of them can be adopted Oct. 4 for as little as $90.

Patterson resident Christopher Coello, 27, was arrested Saturday night and booked into the Stanislaus County Jail on a charge of robbery with an enhancement for using a gun in the commission of a felony. He also is charged with probation violation. He remained in custody Tuesday afternoon, with bail set at $160,000.

His unwitting accomplice, a Queensland heeler cattle dog, is at the Stanislaus Animal Services Agency. He'll be available to adopt on a first-come basis when the agency opens for business at 9 a.m. Oct. 4.

Police learned the robber had been loitering outside the market with a dog before committing the crime. Investigators ended up finding the dog abandoned, Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Smart said.

Animal Services has given the dog its vaccinations. Officer Steve Fielder said it will be neutered and microchipped before adoption. The adoption fee is $90, plus, "if you live within our licensing jurisdiction, it's an additional $12 for his first one-year license," Fielder said.

The website Dogable says of the Queensland heeler breed: "This canine is determined and relentless. They are among the smartest dogs in the world. They are obedient as long as they undergo extensive regular training. This is also a high-energy breed that absolutely requires significant exercise daily."

The dog has not been named by anyone at Animal Services, Fielder said. "You'll have to figure out what he responds to and go from there."



