    Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here's what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Crime

Men sought in two armed robberies of Modesto stores

By Deke Farrow

jfarrow@modbee.com

September 21, 2017 7:03 AM

Police are looking for the men who robbed two Modesto stores at gunpoint over the past week.

On Sept. 13, at 7:30 p.m., a Caucasian or Latino man armed with an AR-15-style rifle robbed Henry's Liquors, 1100 Carver Road, south of Roseburg Avenue.

He was dressed in a gray hooded sweat shirt with a black zipper, with the hood cinched tightly around his face. He wore distressed designer blue jeans and blue-gray athletic shoes.

Early Wednesday, a man showed a gun while robbing the Quik Stop convenience store at Lakewood and Briggsmore avenues.

Surveillance images show a white male who appears to be in his 20s or 30s, with close-cropped hair and a scraggly beard. He was wearing a dark hoodie, dark pants and large backpack.

We'll have more information as it's available.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the crimes is urged to call Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, www.stancrimetips.org. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward. ,





