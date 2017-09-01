Chandra Levy murder, Condit connection re-examined in new TV special

A new TV special revisits the case of slain Washington, D.C., intern Chandra Levy, including old and new footage of her parents, Modestans Robert and Susan Levy.
“Chandra Levy: An American Murder Mystery” premieres at 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4, on TLC. The special includes archival footage, re-created scenes and interviews with people associated with the case involving the 2001 disappearance and ultimate discovery of her body nearly a year later in a Washington park.
“I did it for awareness,” Susan Levy said of the interviews she conducted with the show makers a couple of months ago, “that maybe someone would come out of the woodwork.”
The case garnered national attention and put a spotlight on the Modesto region after the Levys informed police that their 24-year-old daughter was missing and it was learned she had been having an affair with then-congressman Gary Condit of Ceres.
Chandra Levy was an intern with the Federal Bureau of Prisons when she disappeared May 1, 2001. Her remains were found in 2002 in Rock Creek Park.
Years later, authorities charged Salvadoran immigrant Ingmar Guandique in the case, alleging that he had killed Levy while she was jogging in Rock Creek Park. He had pleaded guilty to attacking two other women in the park in a period close to Levy’s disappearance, and prosecutors argued that he was a predator who also attacked Levy.
Guandique’s conviction was overturned in 2015; he was deported to his native El Salvador earlier this year.
Among those contributing to the “Chandra Levy” documentary, according to a review in the San Francisco Chronicle, are journalists Michael Doyle, Jane Velez Mitchell, Diane Dimond, Sylvia Moreno and Connie Chung and Dylan Howard, editor of the National Enquirer and executive producer of “American Murder Mystery.” Also appearing in the documentary are Vince Flammini, Condit’s former driver, and Joe McCann, a private investigator hired by the Levys.
Susan Levy said she hasn’t told friends about the upcoming show. “It’s (Labor Day),” she said. “If they’re going to see it, they’re going to see it.”
For her, watching it will be painful. “It does cause you to relive the grief, but whether it’s on TV or not, the grief is there all the time,” she said. “Our family is fractured. It’s like broken glass or china. You try to put back the pieces but they never fit quite the same.”
