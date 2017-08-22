Bounmy Sidouang
Bounmy Sidouang Ceres Police Department
Bounmy Sidouang Ceres Police Department

Crime

Most Wanted: Bounmy “Jeff” Sidouang, Child molestation

August 22, 2017 12:04 PM

NAME: Bounmy “Jeff” Sidouang

CHARGE: Child molestation

DESCRIPTION: 45 years old, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 135 pounds, black hair, brown eyes

THE CASE: Sidouang is wanted by Ceres police on suspicion of child molestation. Investigators say Sidouang sent inappropriate text messages to a 14-year-old girl, which led to an inappropriate 6-month relationship with the girl before her family discovered it.

NOTES: Sidouang also uses the alias Khamphanh “Joe” Sidouang. He was last known to drive a black Honda or Acura with out-of-state plates.

REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Sidouang’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, www.stancrimetips.org,. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas on the arrest of Scott Peterson

Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas on the arrest of Scott Peterson 1:37

Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas on the arrest of Scott Peterson
Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha shares her thoughts about the jurors 0:56

Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha shares her thoughts about the jurors
Peterson Archives: Jurors talk about not forgetting Laci Peterson 5:49

Peterson Archives: Jurors talk about not forgetting Laci Peterson

View More Video