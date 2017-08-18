Ceres police seek Modesto man in molestation case

Ceres police are seeking a Modesto man, Bounmy “Jeff” Sidouang, suspected in a child molestation case. They warn that he has a violent criminal history and should not be approached.
Investigation of the molestation case involving Sidouang began in April, police say. Detectives determined that the 45-year-old was sending inappropriate text messages to a 14-year-old girl. The texting led to an inappropriate relationship that lasted about six months before being discovered by one of the girl’s family members, Police Department spokesman Sgt. Greg Yotsuya said.
Sidouang also is related to the victim, the sergeant said.
Investigators have not been able to locate Sidouang and believe it’s possible he’s fled the area. He was last known to drive a black Honda or Acura with out-of-state plates. However, he’s apparently been a resident of the area for decades, at least.
In 1992, Modesto police arrested him on an outstanding warrant. In a search of his room, officers found drugs, and Sidouang was sentenced to a year in jail after pleading guilty to possession of rock cocaine and marijuana.
And in 2012, the Ceres Courier reported that a traffic stop of Sidouang unearthed a suspected drug sales operation. The Ceres Police Street Crimes Unit found one Ecstasy pill and $6,500 in cash in his car. In a follow-up search of his south Modesto home turned up 750 Ecstasy pills, the Courier reported. He was booked on charges of possession of a controlled substance for sale.
Sidouang’s arrest record also includes assault with a deadly weapon, Yotsuya said. He also has an alias of Khamphanh “Joe” Sidouang, the sergeant said.
The suspect is 5-foot-4, about 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Julio Amador at 209-538-5729 or 209-652-0340. Tips also may be left by calling Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, www.stancrimetips.org, or text tips to 274637 by typing “Tip704” plus a message. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.
