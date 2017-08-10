Sheriff’s department identifies suspect, deputy in Knights Ferry confrontation

A Twain Harte man who was shot by a Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department deputy in Knights Ferry on Sunday night is expected to survive his injuries.
Russell Garcia, 28, was identified as the suspect who physically confronted Deputy Christopher Hendee following a traffic stop and brief chase.
Garcia remains in the hospital with gunshot wounds. Hendee, who suffered minor injuries, was treated and released from a nearby hospital.
The incident began about 11:25 p.m. when Hendee contacted two men in a vehicle on Sonora Road near the 50’s Roadhouse Restaurant north of Highway 108-120.
Information on what led to Hendee making contact – response to a 911 call, observation of suspicious activity, or other – was not available from the Sheriff’s Department.
According to a news release, the driver, a 35-year-old man, was detained and seated in the back seat of the deputy’s patrol car. Hendee, who has been a peace officer for five years and has been with the sheriff’s department since November, contacted Garcia at the vehicle.
After a brief conversation, Garcia ran north on Sonora. Hendee caught up with him, and a physical confrontation ensued. During the struggle, Hendee fired his gun. Garcia was struck and taken to a nearby hospital.
Detectives are not releasing any further details on the shooting. The Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office is conducting an independent review of the incident.
Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call Detective David Hickman at 209-525-7042.
Leave anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. For more information, go to www.stancrimetips.org.
Brian Clark: 209-578-2362, @BrianClarkMod
