  • Road rage reported in Modesto

    Police investigated a report of road rage at Highway 99 and Kansas Avenue in Modesto, California, on Sunday, June 18, 2017 (John Holland/jholland@modbee.com)

Police investigated a report of road rage at Highway 99 and Kansas Avenue in Modesto, California, on Sunday, June 18, 2017 (John Holland/jholland@modbee.com)
Police investigated a report of road rage at Highway 99 and Kansas Avenue in Modesto, California, on Sunday, June 18, 2017 (John Holland/jholland@modbee.com) jholland@modbee.com

Crime

Modesto man dies after suspected road rage confrontation on Highway 99

By Rosalio Ahumada

rahumada@modbee.com

June 28, 2017 4:53 PM

A 20-year-old man has died from injuries he suffered 10 days ago, when a vehicle struck him during a suspected road rage confrontation along Highway 99 in Modesto.

Authorities on June 18 found Adrian Gomez unconscious. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, Modesto police announced Wednesday afternoon.

Detectives believe they have identified the driver of the vehicle that hit Gomez and left the area before officers arrived, according to a police news release. Investigators did not release the suspected driver’s name.

The incident occurred about 7 p.m. on June 18. The California Highway Patrol asked Modesto police to investigate a reported assault involving a pedestrian on Highway 99 near the Kansas Avenue exit.

Gomez was a passenger in a truck involved in the road rage incident, which started on the highway near the Standiford Avenue exit. The two vehicles involved in the dispute pulled over on the highway’s shoulder near Kansas Avenue.

Witnesses told police that Gomez and at least one other person got out of the truck, and they walked toward the other vehicle. That’s when the driver of the other vehicle accelerated and hit Gomez, according to the witnesses. The driver of the suspect vehicle then drove away.

Gomez’s family said the young man was known for his kind heart and for always putting others before himself. They said he a quick wit and was always ready to crack a joke and flash you a smile, according to a gofundme.com page his family has created.

His family said Gomez suffered severe head trauma when he was hit by the pickup. He was pronounced dead four days after the Highway 99 confrontation, according to his family. They chose to donate his organs to save others’ lives.

Police ask anyone with information about this suspected road rage confrontation to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, www.stancrimetips.org,or text tips to CRIMES (274637) by typing “Tip704” plus a message. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.

Rosalio Ahumada: 209-578-2394

