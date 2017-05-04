Shots fired during fighting at Ceres apartments. A 12-year-old is hit.

A 12-year-old boy suffered a grazing gunshot wound during fighting at an apartment complex at 2121 Moffet Road on Thursday morning, police said.
The child’s wound was not life-threatening, and he was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment, Ceres Police Department spokesman Sgt. Jose Berber said at the scene.
At about 8:20, Ceres police were responding to a report of a fight at the Sierra View Apartments. Officers arrived to find a large group – several white males and several black males – fighting. As some of the black participants were fleeing in cars, police learned there was gunfire involved and the child had been struck, Berber said.
The suspected gunman is a black male in his 20s who was wearing blue shorts and no shirt, Berber said. He was a passenger in a vehicle driving by a black female in her 20s who was wearing a brownish-gold shirt and black pants.
They were seen driving east on Fowler Road from Moffet, Berber said. No vehicle description was available.
Only the child was shot, and Berber said there were no other reports of injuries. Several people were being detained at the scene as investigators worked to determine whether they were witnesses to or participants in the violence.
Nearby Carroll Fowler Elementary and Mae Hensley Junior High were put on lockdown, which was lifted when police determined the gunman was not in the immediate area, Berber said.
Investigators marked the spots were several bullet shell casings were found, but no weapon has been recovered, the sergeant said.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Danny Vierra at 209-538-5672 or Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters may remain anonymous and also can email tips at www.stancrimetips.org, or text them to CRIMES (274637) by typing “Tip704” plus the message.
