Shots fired during fighting at Ceres apartments. A 12-year-old is hit.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:59 12-year-old shot in Ceres Pause 0:47 Message from Stanislaus State Chief of Police Andy Roy 1:55 Modesto student bullied, thrown into street 0:40 Woman found dead in Modesto home 0:38 Northwest Modesto homicide 1:08 Bomb Squad at 14th and D streets 4:24 Parents of bullied Modesto teen show compassion for suspects 0:45 One man shot, another in custody in Modesto 0:54 Homicide in southwest Modesto 2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Ceres police responding to a report of fighting at apartments on Moffet Road on May 4 learn a boy, 12, suffered a grazing bullet wound. No one else was struck by gunfire, police say. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com jsilva@modbee.com