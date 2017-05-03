Hughson police hope theft from mail truck was caught on video

Mail thieves locally have taken from individual residential mailboxes, have broken into cluster boxes (or used counterfeit keys) and the big blue drop boxes – even have made off with the blue boxes entirely.
They’ve rigged simple devices to capture mail being deposited into the blue boxes, they’ve stolen mail by filing bogus forwarding-address requests.
And they steal from U.S. Postal Service delivery vehicles, as apparently happened Tuesday in Hughson.
Hughson Police Services posted on Facebook that around 11:50 a.m. Tuesday a subject driving a brown, four-door, full-size pickup truck stole “items” out of a Postal Service vehicle near the intersection of Los Alamos and Flora Vista drives. The post doesn’t specify what the items were, but likely they were piece of mail.
Deputies with Hughson Police Services are looking for anyone in the Sterling Glen area, Leaflet/Flora Vista, who may have surveillance footage of the incident or the vehicle driving in the area.
Anyone with video or other information regarding the theft is urged to contact HPS at 209-883-4052.
