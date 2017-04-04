Police investigate discovery of body along Claus Road in east Modesto

A body was found alongside a busy east Modesto road on Tuesday afternoon.
Detectives with the Modesto Police Department were called to the area along Claus Road just north of Merle Avenue after a body was found behind oleander bushes on the west side of the road near a vacant home.
Detectives are conducting a death investigation, according to spokesperson Heather Graves.
Body found behind bushes on property with home that appears vacant. pic.twitter.com/xVcaGSE33K— Erin Tracy (@ModestoBeeCrime) April 5, 2017
Because the body was found along a main thoroughfare not normally known to attract transients, detectives are working to determine if there is anything suspicious about the death.
Detectives had not examined the body, and could not pinpoint how long it had been there. They would not disclose the sex.
“(The body) has been there for some time,” Graves said. “The exact time, we are unsure of at this point.”
Crime scene investigators were out there for most of the afternoon gathering evidence.
We’ll have more on this story as information becomes available.
Erin Tracy: 209-578-2366, @ModestoBeeCrime
Comments