One suspect arrested, possible other sought in east Modesto fatal shooting

A 24-year-old Modesto man was arrested on suspicion of murder in the Wednesday shooting death of 31-year-old David Reyes, authorities said Sunday night.
In addition, Modesto Police Department detectives identified a possible second suspect – Alberto Delacruz, 20 – who remains at large following a series of search warrants served on Sunday.
Javier Carrillo was arrested Friday, two days after Reyes was shot in the leg on Orchard Park Way just south of Floyd Avenue. Reyes was taken to a nearby hospital, but died hours later.
Police confirmed early Friday afternoon that search warrants were being served in east Modesto not far from the shooting scene. They would not release what case it involved. However, Ustach Middle School, which is about three-quarters of a mile from where Reyes was shot, was on lockdown Friday morning due to a nearby search.
He was booked into Stanislaus County Jail and is being held without bail.
At 8:17 p.m., officers responded to Orchard Park Way on reports of an assault. When they arrived, they found Reyes with a gunshot wound to his leg. The bullet hit a major artery and he died several hours later, said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Heather Graves.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for Reyes.
Reyes was the 12th reported homicide victim in Stanislaus County for 2017. At the same time last year, there were seven.
Anyone with information about the shooting or Delacruz's whereabouts is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tipsters may also text information to Crime Stoppers at 274637. Just type “TIP704” along with your message.
