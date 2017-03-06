Sonora police make 4 arrests in theft from Walmart

Two Modesto men were arrested Saturday morning in the act of stealing from the Walmart on Sanguinetti Road in Sonora, police in the foothills city reported Monday. Two other men suspected of being involved also were arrested.
Officers were called to the Crossroads Shopping Center store about 11:20 a.m. Store security was watching the men as one removed security devices from merchandise and the other acted as lookout, police said.
The merchandise being taken was put in a shopping cart near a store exit. Both men in the store – Joshua William Henke, 36, and John Earl Fodrie III, 27, realized they were being watched and left the store within five minutes of each other, police said.
A Sonora officer approached one of them and saw him toss a tool used to remove security devices. The second man was detained shortly afterward. Police said Henke and Fodrie admitted to working together to commit the theft.
They were booked into the Tuolumne County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime, retail burglary and possession of burglary tools. Each is on Stanislaus County probation for theft and has an active petty case theft in the Stanislaus Superior Court system.
Henke’s criminal history includes DUI, while Fodrie’s includes hit-and-run and possession of narcotics.
The two other men arrested in Sonora by investigating officers are Dale Cabral, 35, who was wanted on a misdemeanor warrant, and Andrew Tuchsen, 33, who gave false identification to an officer. He was arrested and found in possession of a hypodermic syringe and controlled substances, including heroin, police say.
Cabral’s and Tuchsen’s places of residence were not immediately available Monday morning.
We’ll have more on this case as information is available.
Comments