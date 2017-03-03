Update: 3-year-old suffered burns, cuts and bruises before death, police say

A woman and her fianceé were arrested on suspicion of murder after the woman’s 3-year-old son’s died with injuries including burns, lacerations and bruises on his body.
On Wednesday night, emergency personnel were called to the Emerald Point Apartments on Standiford Avenue for a report of a child who was not breathing, according to Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Heather Graves.
Gilbert Escamilla, 3, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and was subsequently flown to Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera. Early Thursday, detectives were notified that the child did not survive.
A cause of death has not yet been determined but Graves said not all of the child’s injuries occurred Wednesday; some are indicative of prolonged abuse.
“How long it has been happening is hard to tell; detectives will need an expert to advise them on the injuries,” she said.
Detectives began an investigation Wednesday night after learning the extent of the child’s injuries. After processing the apartment for evidence and completing interviews, the child’s mother, 24-year-old Connie Escamilla was arrested on suspicion of murder, and her fianceé, 20-year-old Kylie Beasley, was arrested on suspicion of murder and torture. Both were booked into Stanislaus County Jail with no bail.
Graves said the couple gave conflicting stories about what occurred but Beasley is believed to be the primary aggressor.
Escamilla’s 7-year-old daughter, who did not have any visible injuries, was placed with Child Protective Service.
Two neighbors at the apartment complex said the couple moved there a few months ago. Both said they’d only seen the 7-year-old girl but never the boy.
Neighbor Marcus Pendleton said he’d never heard or seen any evidence of abuse in the past. On Wednesday night he heard a commotion and when he went outside he heard a woman screaming and crying, saying her baby wasn’t breathing. He heard people calling 911 and telling the woman to keep the child’s airway open.
Next to the front door of the family’s apartment on Friday was a milk cart with a scarecrow doll on top. Red crime scene tape was tucked behind the milk crate.
Graves said the couple has been together for about nine months. Neither had any previous arrests by Modesto Police, although Escamilla had two contacts with officers for disturbances.
In October officers went to her apartment on California Avenue for a report of two women fighting. There was no fight by the time they arrived and Escamilla told them there never was a fight. In January officers responded to the couple’s Standiford Avenue apartment, again for a report of two women fighting. The couple answered the door and told officers the children were arguing but that it was over.
The investigation is still in the preliminary stages as police personnel process evidence collected at the scene and detectives speak to witnesses, friends, and family of the victim. The events that transpired before the 911 call are still being determined.
Investigators ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tipsters may also text information to Crime Stoppers at 274637. Type “TIP704” along with your message.
