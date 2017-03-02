Empire resident fatally shoots home invasion suspect

An Empire resident fatally shot a man who broke into his home Wednesday night and detained a second suspect. Two other suspects are outstanding, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday.
Detectives believe the suspects did not randomly target the home and that the crime is related to a robbery at a park in Modesto’s airport neighborhood that occurred about 20 minutes prior, said Sheriff Adam Christianson.
The first incident took place at 11:23 p.m. in Oregon Park. Two victims reported they were assaulted and robbed by three male suspects and a female.
At 11:44 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a report of a home invasion robbery in the 5200 block of Campos Place in Empire.
Deputies found a 24-year-old man dead inside the home and a 15-year-old boy being detained by the resident, Christianson said. Apart from the male resident who shot the intruder, a woman and a child live in the home, he said.
The woman answered the door at the home Thursday afternoon. She said she had her 7-year-old daughter hide in a closet when the suspects broke in but she declined to comment further about what transpired.
Homicide detectives responded to the scene and learned that the 24-year-old suspect was shot and killed by the resident during a struggle inside the residence. Christianson did not know if the gun belonged to the resident of if it was taken from the suspects.
The 15-year-old was arrested on suspicion of home invasion, robbery and murder because his accomplice was killed during the commission of a felony. The resident was not arrested.
The outstanding male and female suspect were seen leaving the scene immediately after the shooting. Detectives are working to identify them, Christianson said.
Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call Detective Fisher at (209) 525-7083
If you have any tips, you can leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Tipsters can also e-mail tips at http://www.modestopolice.com/CrimeStoppers, or text them to CRIMES (274637) by typing "Tip704" plus the message and be eligible for a cash reward.
