Suspect in Ripon officer-involved shooting shot as she attempted to back up car

A chase that led to a fatal officer-involved shooting early Sunday started with a 911 call of an assault on a security guard, authorities said Tuesday.
The details were made public in a press release issued by the Ripon Police Department after a Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputy shot at Evin Olsen, 46 during a pursuit. Olsen, also known as Evin Yadegar, co-owned the popular Barkin’ Dog eatery in downtown Modesto with husband, Hanibal.
It also says shots were fired at Olsen after she attempted to back up her car as authorities were attempting to “extricate her” seconds before she drove off and eventually crashed into a house.
Deputies responded to the call at 2:56 a.m. at the Hampton Inn & Suites in the 4000 block of Sisk Road, Ripon police said in the release. When the deputy arrived, he saw Olsen’s vehicle leaving the area and chased her.
“Attempts to perform a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle were unsuccessful, and a pursuit ensued,” the release said. “The pursuit continued along several surface roads in Salida, ultimately heading northbound on Highway 99 towards the San Joaquin -Stanislaus County border.”
The pursuit entered San Joaquin County, and at 3:17 a.m. the car left the freeway at East Main Street, then continued into Ripon. Officers from Ripon police tried to help deputies stop the car; those attempts also failed, authorities said.
The car went south on South Manley Road, stopping near Tornell Circle. Authorities tried to get Yadegar from the car.
“While these attempts were being made, the vehicle backed up and then pulled forward,” the release said. “During this period, a Stanislaus County Deputy discharged his firearm into the suspect vehicle.”
The car went around patrol units and turned west onto Tornell. “Another attempt to contact the driver was made in the 700 block of Tornell Circle. This attempt was also unsuccessful,” the release said.
The car then accelerated and hit the front of a home. Nobody inside was injured.
Yadegar died at the scene from a gunshot wound, Ripon Police Chief Ed Ormonde said in a press conference Tuesday held in conjunction with Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson. No weapon was recovered.
In all, four shots were fired by a single deputy, identified at the press conference as Justin Wall, 24.
Lucille Montez, who lives on South Manley at the corner where Evin Yadegar entered Tornell, said she and her daughter could hear commands directed at Yadegar as the pursuit came south on South Manley. She said she heard a peace officer repeatedly order the driver to stop and get out of the vehicle.
She did not look outside until well after the shooting occurred, so does not know if Yadegar slowed or stopped outside her home, Montez said, but knows shots were fired at the corner. When she ventured outside, there were shell casings on the pavement in front of her home, and police officers and vehicles were gathered there and on Tornell.
Montez pointed to tire marks on the corner sidewalk where South Manley meets Tornell, and Tornell resident Mark Hofman pointed to tire marks on the sidewalk in front of his residence a few doors down from where Yadegar crashed.
Neighbors interviewed Tuesday said the room the car entered was not a bedroom. They said the residents – who were not at the home Tuesday morning – moved into the neighborhood only a few months ago.
Comments