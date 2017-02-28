Husband of woman fatally shot by sheriff’s deputy desperate for answers

A grief-stricken Hanibal Yadegar said he cannot fathom how his wife ended up being fatally shot by a Stanislaus County sheriff's deputy early Sunday after leaving their home.
Yadegar and his wife, Evin, own the Barkin' Dog Grill, a downtown Modesto institution. He said his wife would not hurt anyone and had never been in trouble.
Yadegar said authorities have told him little.
“I want answers,” he said Monday night. “There should have been no reason. She didn't even have a parking ticket. She doesn't have any history in any shape or form. She was a beautiful soul.”
He said she had a bipolar disorder and was undergoing a manic episode that started in January when she stopped taking her medications. Yadegar said he had helped his wife get back on track before.
“I just couldn't this time around,” he said.
He said he was not home Sunday when his wife left their Modesto home. And he did not call 911.
Authorities have not released many details about what happened. At 2:56 a.m. Sunday, Stanislaus deputies responded to a 911 call on Sisk Road in Modesto. The nature of the call has not been reelaed. When they arrived, a vehicle matching the description of the one reported was found at Sisk and Pirrone Road.
Deputies attempted to make a stop, but a pursuit began. The driver headed toward Salida and wound up in Ripon near South Manley Road and Tornell Circle, according to Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Sgt. Bejaran.
At 3:20 a.m., there were reports of shots fired. The driver was struck, and attempts to save her life at the scene were unsuccessful. The deputy, whose name has not been released, was not hurt.
Yadegar said his wife has a master’s degree in fine arts from the University of California at San Diego in costume and set design and had worked at some of the top theaters and with some of the top directors across the nation.
He said that stopped when their son, who is now 9 years old, was born.
But Yadegar said his wife expressed her creativity in their restaurant, which opened in 2004. He said she designed the space, including the kitchen, and created the menu. He said she was a fantastic cook despite not having any formal training.
He said the Barkin' Dog has been a success because of her. Yadegar said he just carried out his wife's vision for the restaurant.
The news came as a shock to Eric Benson, who has held Blue Monday, a blues-jazz jam session on the second Monday of the month at Barkin' Dog for past decade.
“She was a caring mother,” he said, “and helped out at the Barkin' Dog.”
