Names withheld as Ceres homicide investigation continues

The name of the boyfriend of a woman fatally stabbed Sunday afternoon is being withheld because he remains a “person of interest” and not yet a charged or formally accused suspect, police said Monday.
The name of the 26-year-old victim also is being withheld pending notification of family.
A 5 p.m. report of a domestic disturbance sent officers to a home on the 3700 block of Central Avenue. An adult female occupant directed them to a back bedroom, where they found the victim with multiple stab wounds. Medical personnel treated her, but she died at the scene.
In the same room was the person of interest, a 35-year-old man with multiple self-inflicted knife wounds, police said. He and the victim lived in the apartment, which is in a complex on the west side of Central just north of Don Pedro Road, said Ceres police spokesman Sgt. Jose Berber.
The man is in serious but stable condition at a local hospital.
The motive for, and circumstances of, the crime are being investigated, and no additional information is being released at this time, Berber said Monday.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Ceres Police Department at 209-538-5712 or Detective Bryan Ferreira at 209-538-5616.
Anonymous tips may be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-602-7463 or 209-521-4636.
