Authorities investigate fatal shooting in Patterson

Stanislaus County sheriff’s detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in Patterson.
According to Sgt. Anthony Bejaran, “ At approximately 12:26 p.m., Patterson Police Services Deputies and emergency medical personnel responded to a 911 call... in the 100 Block of Washburn Street in Patterson. The initial 911 call indicated that a male had accidentally shot himself.”
The location is a residential neighborhood east of Highway 33 north of downtown Patterson.
Emergency responders arrived to find the victim, identified by Bejaran only as a male, “but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide detectives have responded to the scene to assist in the investigation. There are no further details to release at this time.”
Bejarain said investigators are interviewing witnesses at the scene.
Authorities had one individual, a male, in the back of a patrol car with paper bags over his hands. Deputies drove away with the man in the back of the car.
We will have more on this story as information develops.
