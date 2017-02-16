Three teens arrested in Ceres in connection with human trafficking ring

Three teenagers, including a 15-year-old girl, were arrested by Ceres Police on Thursday for their alleged roles in a prostitution ring involving minors.
During the last few weeks Ceres detectives have been following up on multiple tips about the ring and on Wednesday, posing as a customer, set up a sting at Ceres hotel, said Sgt. Danny Vierra.
At about 4:30 p.m. a Ford Contour with four teens inside arrived at the hotel. A 16-year-old girl got out and the three others left the hotel in the Ford.
Some detectives stayed and detained the 16-year-old suspect for suspected solicitation of prostitution while others followed the Ford. An undercover detective initiated a traffic stop on Henderson Road but the the driver failed to yield, Vierra said.
A pursuit ensued, lasting just under five minutes and reaching speeds of 65 mph in residential neighborhoods until an officer driving a marked patrol car disabled the Ford using a “PIT” maneuver in the 1700 block of Booth Road.
Marcus Lopez, 18; a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, were taken into custody. Detectives searched the Ford and found two loaded handguns inside as well as a large sum of cash.
Vierra said all three are suspected of trafficking the 16-year-old girl who was dropped off at the hotel as well at least two other high school aged girls. He said detectives believe there are more victims who have not yet been identified.
There is evidence, Vierra said, that the 15-year-old suspect “was also was prostituting and bringing other girls into the trade.” He said she is a ward of the court, was listed as a runaway at the time of her arrest and had been reported missing multiple times in the past.
Lopez was booked into jail and the two minors were booked into juvenile hall. The 16-year-old victim was taken home to her parents. All four are from the Modesto and Ceres area.
The three suspects face charges including human trafficking, pimping, pandering and weapons charges.
Vierra and detectives are working to identify other potential victims. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Ceres Police Department or Detective Julio Amador at 209-538-5729. Callers can remain anonymous.
Erin Tracy: 209-578-2366, @ModestoBeeCrime
