Death at family home sad end for man whose life spiraled out of control after injury

0:39 Chief Deputy DA leaves court after judge's decision to release Frank Carson Pause

0:38 Scene of stabbing death on Ninth Street

1:05 Officer-involved shooting in Modesto

0:40 MPD discusses officer-involved shooting in Modesto

1:08 Fresno State athletic director Bartko visits Turlock

3:27 'A Cup of Hope — a poem for educators'

1:55 Modesto student bullied, thrown into street

2:09 How to stay safe from mosquitoes

0:35 Pedestrian suffers minor injuries after being hit by vehicle in Modesto