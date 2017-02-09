Modesto man jailed in groping of seven girls in south Modesto

Through an undercover operation, Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputies on Thursday morning arrested a Modesto man on suspicion of sexual battery. Richard Garcia, 34, is accused of groping seven girls ages 14 to 16 as they walked to school in south Modesto.
The investigation began Jan. 31 when deputies took a report from a 15-year-old girl who reported she’d been groped by a Latino man. The incident occurred between 6:40 and 7:20 a.m. while she was walking to a bus stop at Crows Landing Road and Butte Avenue. The man was on a bicycle when he grabbed her buttocks and then rode away.
The girl shared with deputies a description and a cell phone photo she took as he rode away. The suspect shielded his face from her as she took the photo.
Determining there were other victims, investigators created a crime bulletin with the photograph and shared it with other local law enforcement agencies. Patrol deputies and detectives in unmarked cars began to search for the suspect as probation officers also worked to identify him.
Wednesday, detectives interviewed the initial victim, who provided names of other victims. The seven all were groped in the areas of Glenn Avenue and Dallas Street, and Seattle Street and Butte Avenue.
Thursday, detectives and STING (special team investigating narcotics and gangs) deputies set up an undercover operation using a female deputy as a student. At about 7:20 a.m., as she was walking west on Butte Avenue, a bicyclist rode up next to her and grabbed her buttocks.
As he rode off, she grabbed him, said Sheriff’s Department spokesman Sgt. Anthony Bejaran, and the two fell into a roadside puddle. STING deputies arrived on scene and Garcia was arrested and booked into the county jail.
Detectives ask any other victims to contact Detective Veronica Esquivez at 209-525-7050.
Anonymous tips can be left by calling Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can also email tips at www.modestopolice.com/crimestoppers, or text them to CRIMES (274637) by typing “Tip704” plus the message and be eligible for a cash reward.
