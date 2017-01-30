Shooting victim near Midway Market identified as 38-year-old Modesto man

A 38-year-old Modesto man has been identified as the victim of a shooting on Midway Avenue in Modesto, authorities said.
Rafael Avina was shot to death late Saturday near a convenience store in south Modesto, according to Sgt. Anthony Bejaran of the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.
The incident, which was first reported at about 11:30 p.m., occurred near Midway Market in the 1600 block of Midway Avenue, just north of Parklawn Avenue.
Avina was found on the ground in front of the store.
Officials ask anyone with information about this deadly shooting to call sheriff’s Detective Jesse Tovar at 209-525-7080 or Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, www.stancrimetips.org,or text tips to 274637 by typing “Tip704” plus a message. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.
