Deadly shooting near market in south Modesto

0:10 Suspect in Eldoris Graham homicide in court Pause

1:29 Hit and run investigation ends in house fire

1:52 Students get hands on at medical career day

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:23 Steve Knell profile

3:42 Stanislaus Sports Weekly: Sac-Joaquin Section realignment update

1:06 Pitman star wins again at Rumble

3:19 Grant Feasel: Years of concussions led to CTE and the tragic death of the NFL player

1:41 New UC Davis coach, MJC coach share stage