Deadly shooting near market in south Modesto

A man was shot to death late Saturday night near a convenience store in south Modesto, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.
The man in his 30s was gunned down near Midway Market in the 1600 block of Midway Avenue, just north of Parklawn Avenue, said sheriff’s Sgt. Anthony Bejaran. Officials had not released the victim’s name Sunday morning, because his family had not yet been notified.
Bejaran said sheriff’s officials were called to the area about 11:30 p.m. after a report of a man who had been shot. Authorities found the man on the ground.
Investigators did not have any suspect information. No further information about the shooting was available Sunday.
Investigators ask anyone with information about this deadly shooting to call sheriff’s Detective Jesse Tovar at (209) 525-7080 or Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, www.stancrimetips.org,or text tips to CRIMES (274637) by typing “Tip704” plus a message. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.
Click here for the 2017 Stanislaus County homicide map.
Rosalio Ahumada: 209-578-2394
Comments