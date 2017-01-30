Body found in burned car in Turlock, Sheriff’s Department reports

Firefighters who extinguished a vehicle fire Sunday night in the 5600 block of Griffin Road, between Taylor and Keyes roads, discovered a body in the back seat, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.
Detectives have not been able to identify the victim due to how badly burned the body was, the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. The Coroner’s Office will need to use different methods to make identification and determine the cause of death, the news release said.
The area is just north of California State University, Stanislaus, in Turlock. The response appears to have occurred sometime in the 9 p.m. hour.
There is no suspect information at this time.
If you have any information on this investigation, please call Detective Rodriguez at 209-525-7093.
If you have any tips, you can leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Tipsters can also e-mail tips at http://www.modestopolice.com/CrimeStoppers, or text them to CRIMES (274637) by typing "Tip704" plus the message and be eligible for a cash reward
Comments