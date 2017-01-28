Horses run loose in Riverbank after stolen vehicle crashes through pasture

Riverbank Police Services deputies were dispatched to two calls around 7 a.m. Saturday: a report of a stolen vehicle that crashed through a fence and four horses wandering around a residential neighborhood.
It turned out the two were related.
The fence the suspected auto thief crashed through bordered the horses’ pasture off Claus Road, according to Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Jon McQueary. So as the thief fled northeast toward Riverbank High School, the horses made a run for it through the new hole in the back of their pasture.
They went down some aptly named roads near their pasture, Canter Drive and Colt Way, before making it to the busy intersection of Claus and Kentucky Avenue.
They headed east on Kentucky, crossing Claus, then headed north on Central Avenue, McQueary said. He’d followed the horses while waiting for the owners to respond to the scene and a resident in the area brought hay to help him coax the horses off the road and into a field.
The owners arrived and after chasing them around the field for a bit got all but one of the horses in bridles. A bridle wasn't available for the fourth horse but after he saw his buddies being loaded into a waiting trailer he cooperated and got in, too.
The stolen vehicle, a Ford Explorer, belongs to Jose Machuca and his father, who was warming it up in front of their home before work. Machuca said he heard the vehicle driving away from the home.
He and his brothers went looking for the Ford and found it in the pasture.
The suspect has not been located.
Comments