Man in standoff with police after brandishing shotgun at eviction workers in Modesto

A man is holed up in a Modesto house after her brandished a shotgun at workers who were there to help evict him.
Three workers, who help open doors on evicted properties, arrived at 613 Danube Ct. before Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department deputies who were going to complete the eviction.
The workers put their tools on the porch of the residence, then went to wait in their vehicles for deputies to arrive.
The man who was going to be evicted opened the door to the house, took the tools and brandished the shotgun, one of the workers said.
“He opens the door, takes our tools, brandishes a 12-gauge pump, jacked one in (the chamber) and said he was going to shoot us,” Todd Sleeman said. “We were parked out in front of the house waiting for deputies.”
Modesto Police Department officers and Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputies surrounded the residence.
We’ll have more on the story as soon as information is available.
