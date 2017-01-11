Injured woman shows up at home asking for help, arrested later for home invasion

Sheriff’s deputies in Tuolumne County were alerted to a home invasion robbery in which shots were fired when one of the suspects showed up at a neighbor’s house yelling that she’d been beaten and threatened with a gun.
The incident occurred early Tuesday morning north of Sonora. A resident on Quail Mine Road called 911 to report the woman was at his door yelling for help.
Deputies responded and while driving to the home noticed an unoccupied pickup in a ditch in the area of Big Hill Road and Sawmill Flat, according to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies later learned the truck belonged to 44-year-old Donald Davis and was used in the home invasion.
Deputies talked to the woman who was yelling, 32-year-old Brandy Behr, who had injuries to her face.
Behr told the deputies she was assaulted and threatened with a firearm by a homeowner on 4 Wheel Drive in Sonora. She was taken by ambulance to Sonora Regional Medical Center while detectives investigated the incident.
During the investigation, the sheriff’s office received a call from another resident in the area of Sawmill Flat Road who said a man, identified as Davis, was on their property.
Davis told deputies he knew Behr and that she had stolen guns and asked him to drive her to the home on 4 Wheel Drive.
He said after Behr went inside he heard a fight and fled in his truck, which got stuck in a ditch less than a mile away. Deputies went to the truck and located an AR-15 rifle inside.
Deputies then went to the home on 4 Wheel Drive, which had numerous bullet holes on the front.
The homeowner and three other people at the home were interviewed and told deputies Behr showed up at the home early in the morning wearing a wig and armed with a pistol.
They said Behr went into a bedroom and confronted a woman who was asleep in bed. The woman told deputies Behr pointed a pistol in her face and tried to fire the gun but it jammed.
The homeowner heard the commotion and came in the room. He noticed the pistol was “locked back” and Behr appeared to be trying to fix the jam. He and the others in the home were able to get the pistol away from Behr and throw her out of the house, after which they heard numerous gunshots and bullets striking the home. No one was injured
Davis was taken to the sheriff's office where he admitted to detectives that he and Behr had gone to the house to confront a resident there. He and Behr agreed that he would stay outside and if things went badly, he would fire the rifle at the house.
Davis said while Behr was inside he heard a commotion and a “bang,” at which point he fired numerous bullets into the front of the home and then fled in his truck.
During this investigation, Behr had walked away from the hospital but was later located by deputies in Columbia and taken to the sheriff's office to talk to Detectives.
She admitted to stealing the AR-15 and the pistol from a home on in Sonora. She also admitted that she and Davis armed themselves with the stolen weapons to confront a woman. Behr said after she was inside the bedroom, a fight ensued, the pistol was taken from her and she was beaten up before fleeing the home.
Both Behr and Davis were arrested and booked into the Tuolumne County Jail on suspicion of felony charges including conspiracy, attempted murder, home invasion, firing a weapon into an occupied dwelling, felon in possession of a firearm, burglary and committing a felony while in possession of an assault rifle.
Erin Tracy: 209-578-2366, @ModestoBeeCrime
